Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday.

Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.

According to Chief David Bever, investigators are still working to gather evidence and clues, but it is believed Stephens was not killed where he was found. He also believes Stephens was found less than 24 hours after he was killed. Harrison County Coroner Bruce Lynd says Stephens died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A suspect has not been identified. Those with information are urged to contact Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Missisissippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

