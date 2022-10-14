WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Medical marijuana production facility nearing completion

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLOX) - As growers and cultivators continue to prepare for the green light, Mississippians are still waiting to legally purchase medical marijuana.

Mississippi Green Oil is owned by Coast developers, including Winston Ceasear. The company is building its growing and cultivating facilities in Prentiss. Construction is almost finished on the 100,000 square feet of workable space, which is bigger than the original blueprints asked for.

Ceasear says he’s still going through the application process with the state, but expects to plant the first seeds within the next month. His goal remains to start rolling out product to dispensaries by the first of the year.

“The biggest challenge that we’re facing is understanding the direction in which the state is going to go in terms of getting patients,” he said. “This program runs off the patients. Right now, no one knows where we’re sitting with the patient counts. It’s a real slow, drawn out process, but the biggest priority is doing things the right way, being able to build this business around what the state has implemented and make sure we’re accommodating with the patient.”

Ceasear says when the facility is up and running, they’ll need up to 30 employees.

