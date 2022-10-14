Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lizzy Janssen

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -St. Martin senior Lizzy Janssen put pen to paper earlier this week in front of her Lanier’s Gymnastics family to join the University of Wisconsin La Crosse gymnastics team.

With a 4.0 GPA and a lifetime of gymnastics behind her, she’s perfected the art of not only balancing on beams but balancing her athletics and academics.

“We definitely make sure right before gym, always getting my homework done and making sure to study,” Janssen. “Having dedication and perseverance and putting school first.”

While she’s finishing up her senior year, she has plenty to look forward to when she gets on campus next year.

She says she can’t wait to start learning under her new college coaches as well as getting back into the classroom and settling in.

“I think just seeing the campus and meeting everyone is what I’m most excited about, especially meeting all the professors,” she said. “It’s more of a smaller school so I’m excited to have more of a one-on-one with the teachers and really get the full experience at college.”

Janssen says she’s always been taught to put such a heavy emphasis on her grades and academics to better prepare her for the future and whatever comes next after gymnastics.

“I always put my education first,” she said. “Even outside of gymnastics that’s going to be my career. That is everything my school an dedication. School is top priority that’s what you’re going to be doing for the rest of my life. Gymnastics is one chapter of my life and it really helped me grow as a person. I couldn’t have done it with all the amazing coaches that are here.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.