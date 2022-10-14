Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County.

A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

