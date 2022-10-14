Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

“All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”

The Oscar-winning actor is co-owner of the popular Howard Avenue spot. It was Freeman’s first public appearance at the venue that opened earlier this year. Guests and most Ground Zero employees had no idea he was going to show up.

“A lot of excitement,” added Givens. “You never know who is going to show up at Ground Zero. We knew that he would be coming at some point and could drop in at any time.”

The club didn’t promote the celebrity coming. They wanted him to experience the vibe of the club on a typical Wednesday night.

“He enjoyed being around other people,” said Ground Zero food and beverage manager Geoff Burnette. “He walked around and shook some hands. He allowed people to take a few pictures. He signed our artist and special guest porch for us. He left his mark.”

Many are already asking when Freeman will show up again.

“He might be here today,” joked Burnette. “He might be back in today or tomorrow, so I’ll definitely keep an eye out.”

