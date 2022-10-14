Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins.

“It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”

Her “Welcome to Wiggins” mural is standing out, including drawings of some of the iconic spots that make Wiggins special like Flint Creek and Rainbo Pickles.

“Just to see the little history of Wiggins come alive on this wall,” said business owner Debra Purvis. “I hope it makes people smile when they come this way. I’ve seen this blank wall every time I come to work daily. It was just the perfect spot.”

It’s not Garraway-Braley’s first rodeo. She has 36 other murals on display in the city.

“I am a Christian,” the artist said. “I feel pleasure when I paint. Whether I’m painting on the side of the wall or a canvas, Wiggins has been so gracious to allow me to come and flood their city with murals. I do believe they are one of the top cities in Mississippi that has the most murals per square inch.”

The mural is business owner Debra Purvis’ brainchild. She owns the building where the work is being done and says the finished product will attract tourists and increase business.

“We’ve had so many good comments so I can’t wait to show this finished product,” Purvis added. “I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy doing this.”

