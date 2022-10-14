WLOX Careers
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier.

According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

