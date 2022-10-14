Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks.

The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.

“My immediate reaction was, ‘it’s going to hurt my business,’” said Terri Flint, general manager of Lee Wrangler at Gulfport Premium Outlets.

Flint is a commuter, and she is well aware of the problem.

“As a matter of fact, my car is at Meineke getting a new tire,” she said. “So, it’s definitely something that has to be done. Would I have preferred it be in January? Absolutely. But as long as we can get the word out and customers know and know how to get here, that’s all that matters.”

And, that’s the key. For Premium Outlets, the northbound closure won’t be so bad, but the southbound closure will have a bigger impact, as MDOT will shut down the southbound ramp off I-10.

“That the interstate is cut off is concerning,” said Premium Outlets GM Pam Meinzinger. “A lot of our traffic comes from Louisiana, and so they’re not familiar with our backroads...so, directional signs are just going to be critical, or they’re just going to keep driving.

All this comes concerningly close to the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

“Hopefully they will have all of this taken care of before our holiday season, which typically starts mid-November,” said Meinzinger.

The southbound closure is expected to last four days, and then all lanes will shut down for two full days as new rail lines are put into place. Detour signage will be in place on October 23 before the project begins.

