WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gautier PD searching for Parkland Drive murder suspect

Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Adrian McCrimmon, 20(Gautier PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier PD is on the lookout for 20-year-old Adrian McCrimmon, who is wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens.

Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.

According to Chief David Bever, investigators are still working to gather evidence and clues, but it is believed Stephens was not killed where he was found. He also believes Stephens was found less than 24 hours after he was killed. Harrison County Coroner Bruce Lynd says Stephens died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Those with information are urged to contact Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Missisissippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd.
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Thursday that he would...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent family of Gulfport teen shot and killed by police officer
The new driver services area is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2.
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway...
Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash
Ground Zero Blues Club
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

Latest News

Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they...
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
The company is building its growing and cultivating facilities in Prentiss.
UPDATE: Medical marijuana production facility nearing completion
Valerie Cushman and her mother, Linda Cushman of Biloxi, received a new metal wheelchair ramp...
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins.
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot...
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot