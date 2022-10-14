WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

Feels like fall today! Nice and pleasantly dry. A stronger cold front brings a big chill next week. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Oct. 14, 2022
Dry weather makes a comeback to finish up our workweek. Plan on plenty of sunshine today! This morning’s temperatures start off in the cool 50s & lower 60s. But, this afternoon looks warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Tomorrow looks nice and dry like today. Another front will arrive by next Monday. This means before the front gets here, it’ll probably turn muggier with a chance for showers on Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. Then after the front passes, it’ll turn much cooler and drier by the middle of next week. Highs may struggle to make it out of the 60s in parts of South MS next Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. We could also see some rather chilly mornings in the 40s and possibly 30s next Wednesday and Thursday.

