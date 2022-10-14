WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Edd’s Drive-In works to fight breast cancer

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 50′s style diner was made famous for their chili cheeseburgers and milkshakes. Well-known for staff filling orders from memory, without a calculator, and building deep connections with their customers.

Now, Edd’s Drive-In is doing what it can to give back to those customers.

Employees have been involved in the “Power of Pink” campaign going on a decade offering a portion of strawberry shake sales to fund cancer treatments, but this year the campaign is hitting closer to home.

“It strikes a whole new level,” general manager, Susan Parker said.

The restaurant’s general manager in a breast cancer battle of her own.

“It became really relevant to me how important it was to make that a community effort,” Parker said. “I ran into so many people who I knew were my customers but I didn’t even know what they were experiencing until I ran into them at the cancer center.”

Parker was diagnosed in December of 2020, taking what she thought may be her last trip to Disney World in February before beginning treatment.

“It was probably 3 or 4 months into the process before it sunk in,” Parker said. “I just kept saying I’m just going through the motions. It’s not really here, until my first chemotherapy treatment when I realized, this is the real thing.”

A real thing for one in eight women in the United States according to the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

Even though Parker has recently received her cancer-free diagnosis, her fight isn’t over, saying she knew she had to make it to the other side to be a support system for other’s still struggling.

“You have to live your life through the battle, you have to get a support system,” Parker said. “It’s really important you find one and that’s what the cancer center does.”

Not only is the money from strawberry milkshake sales being donated to the Singing River Foundation Cancer Fund, each employee is donating their tips through the entire month.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath