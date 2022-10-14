WLOX Careers
Coach Hall, Southern Miss looks for offensive improvement on homecoming weekend

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - After a disappointing 10-27 defeat at the hands of the Troy Trojans last Saturday in their first-ever Sun Belt Conference game, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) will look to bounce back on homecoming weekend against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) in search of their first Sun Belt victory.

Since putting up 27 points on the road in the Battle for the Bell against rivals Tulane, the Golden Eagles’ offense has sputtered behind Freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke.

Head Coach Will Hall will look for improvement offensively and fast, but first blames himself for the lack of offensive productivity.

“We’re just not scoring enough points at a good enough level in 2022 to win football games, said Coach Hall during his weekly media briefing. “There’s a lot of reasons for that. But ultimately, it’s on me. I run the offense and I’m the head coach. We gotta get better and we gotta get better fast.”

Despite a rough performance in his last showing, Coach Hall says Wilcke has the tools to lead the Southern Miss football program.

“Zach is on a really good track right now to be a really good football player,” said Hall. “He just must continue to do daily what he is doing right now, which is working. And we have to play better around Zach.”

Southern Miss and Arkansas State is set to kick off at 6 p.m. at The Rock. The contest will be streamed live on ESPN Plus.

