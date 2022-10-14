Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The wooden ramp in front of Valerie Cushman’s home was a blessing when Boy Scouts put it up after Hurricane Katrina.

But it’s now a danger for her and her mother, Linda Cushman. That’s bad news for simply leaving their home.

“This is our only way in and out of the house,” she said.

But now, there’s help to give her a new one: a $10,000 grant through Home Depot. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install a new metal ramp.

“Oh, gosh. We just love giving back to the community,” said Jamie Foster with Home Depot. “Having a great partnership with Mississippi Heroes has been a blessing.”

As it has been for Katherine Sutton, executive director with Mississippi Heros.

“A lot of us can just go have somebody take care of stuff like this. Some people just don’t have the money. They’re on a fixed income. Especially now, costs are going up.”

This is not the first time Sutton’s group has helped connect the family with resources for projects.

They had offered to do some things to kind of takes some weight off of me,” Cushman said. “And I made a flippant comment about needing a ramp more than I needed a day off.”

Sutton listened. And the willingness to help, Cushman said, is just as important as the task itself.

“And the fact that she heard me and took it upon herself as a challenge to get somebody to come and replace that for us was really nice,” she said through tears. “Really kind.”

“It’s touching to know that we’re touching other people’s lives. And, you know, sometimes small things make a big difference to people,” added Sutton.

This Home Depot’s third grant project this quarter. The grant was for $10,000.

