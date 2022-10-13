WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant

Smith’s wife, Melanie, is approved to be his kidney donor.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor.

Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation.

“As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said Mayor Smith.

Smith has worked for the city for almost four decades. Now, he’s retiring to focus on his health. After battling polycystic kidney disease , he underwent a kidney transplant in back in September 2015.

Now, he’s facing another round of surgery after his kidney failed.

“It’s like, ‘here we go again.’ The anti-rejection medicines has caused a toxicity in my kidney and that’s what caused it to lose function over time. I hate it because it was a good kidney. Now I’m on medicine that doesn’t do that,” said Smith.

Oftentimes, patients rarely meet donors face-to-face.

Smith’s donations are coming from those who love him most.

“My wife tested and my sister tested. Luckily, I was able to get my sister’s kidney in 2015. I’ve been blessed to get my wife’s this time,” said Smith. “‘43 years ago, you got my heart. Now, you’re getting my kidney,’ so I thought that was pretty nice. It’s very special that she even wants to do this let alone even being able to do this,” said Smith.

And with this new addition, he’s saying goodbye to a familiar role. This is Smith’s last term in office as mayor. He plans to carry out duties and responsibilities until January 2022.

“In my entire adult life has been working for the city of Waveland and the citizens. I don’t care where you go or who you talk to, they’re very kind and compassionate,” said Smith.

A date for Smith’s surgery is not scheduled at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Latest News

When will the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations release body cam video of last week's deadly...
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Marijuana
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
Just as in years past, the Joint International Combat Exercise brings together units from...
Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's...
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges