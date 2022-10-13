WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy

President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law.

“People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said.

State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move will have a huge economic impact in Mississippi.

“We must reduce the prison population for low-level, non-violent offenders to increase our tax base,” Hullum said. “That will increase our tax base, grow our state, and move our state forward.”

The pardons will clear everyone convicted on federal charges of simple possession since it became a crime in the 1970s.

“I feel like that would be a really great relief for people being accused of maybe a gram of weed and being in jail,” said Savannah Nguyen. It’s just unreasonable.”

The move represents a fundamental change in America’s response to a drug that’s been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century.

“Some people are suppressed by their skin color,” Hullum said. “Some people are suppressed by nature of where they live. Some people are suppressed by the way they do business. But in this case, a person who is affected most by marijuana are people from the minority communities.”

President Biden is urging governors to follow his lead for people convicted on state charges of simple possession.

“You reduce the prison population and put more taxpayers back at work for non-violent offenses,” Hullum added.

The federal pardons will not apply to people convicted of selling or distributing marijuana.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Latest News

Just as in years past, the Joint International Combat Exercise brings together units from...
Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's...
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation...
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest
Communities are coming together to honor Myiesha Stewart. Mayor Errick Simmons spoke with us...
Police detective killed in line of duty in Greenville