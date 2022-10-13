WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program....
If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now.

“I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army

The key is helping families in need. We’re told many came out to register on the first day, and there will be more on Friday.

“If you know anyone in need, send them our way. Thursday and Friday we’re doing registrations,” Shiyou said.

That’s happening at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Gulfport or at the Salvation Army Bridge in Biloxi, which is right across the street from the Kroc Center. Angel Tree Registration at the Biloxi and Gulfport locations take place Oct. 13-14 from 9:00 am until noon and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

“If you know anyone that needs help or you need help, give us a call or come on in and apply,” she added.

If you want to get involved, the Salvation Army always needs bell ringers for their Red Kettle Program. That runs from the week of Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas Eve.

“We’re here to help and serve the community. This is what we do. We’re here to give hope for your holiday season,” Shiyou said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

Latest News

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say
Just as in years past, the Joint International Combat Exercise brings together units from...
Here’s why you may hear choppers flying at night this month
Warm and humid today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
After some showers yesterday & earlier today, a cool front is on the way to clear us out and...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast