Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now.

“I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army

The key is helping families in need. We’re told many came out to register on the first day, and there will be more on Friday.

“If you know anyone in need, send them our way. Thursday and Friday we’re doing registrations,” Shiyou said.

That’s happening at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Gulfport or at the Salvation Army Bridge in Biloxi, which is right across the street from the Kroc Center. Angel Tree Registration at the Biloxi and Gulfport locations take place Oct. 13-14 from 9:00 am until noon and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

“If you know anyone that needs help or you need help, give us a call or come on in and apply,” she added.

If you want to get involved, the Salvation Army always needs bell ringers for their Red Kettle Program. That runs from the week of Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas Eve.

“We’re here to help and serve the community. This is what we do. We’re here to give hope for your holiday season,” Shiyou said.

