Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024

Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024.

A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at Tradition. Since then, the project has been plagued with setbacks ranging from COVID to Mother Nature.

Weeks of rain put construction three months behind schedule and delayed crews from pouring the concrete slabs for the facility. Workers have been taking advantage of recent dry weather to make up some of the time lost. Slab work is now 80% complete and should wrap up by the end of the year.

More than 180,000 veterans live in Mississippi, and 35% of them call the Mississippi Gulf Coast home. Currently, the state veterans home closest to the coast is in Collins.

