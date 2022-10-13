WLOX Careers
Officers find $402K worth of liquid meth inside condoms, pumpkins at US-Mexico border

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid...
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of pumpkins.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Border protection officials say authorities encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed to be earlier this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, were able to stop pumpkins filled with liquid methamphetamine from entering the U.S. on Tuesday.

Officers said they spotted pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms that were inside four pumpkins during an inspection of a 2012 Ford Escape.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything, and this was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Elizabeth Garduno, acting port director.

Officials said the border protection team seized about 44 pounds of meth worth $402,196 inside the pumpkins.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

