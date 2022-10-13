WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

January 6th Committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump at “final” hearing

Former president remains a “clear and present danger”
Trump
Trump(AP)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The January 6th Committee dropped a bombshell during what could be its ‘final’ hearing Tuesday.

The committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify before them.

The committee does not expect Donald Trump to comply, but the committee wants it on the record they tried to talk to the former president. The panel held both a voice vote and a recorded vote to make their intent clear.

At Tuesday’s hearing, committee members were trying to make the case to the American people that Trump remains ‘a clear and present danger’ to American democracy.

Here’s what the committee laid out in evidence that he knew and understood he lost the election, as Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said, “We now know more about President Trump’s intention for Election Night. The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance.”

The committee reported they have gathered a lot more evidence.

California Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) spelled out what the Secret Service knew ahead of time before the attack on the Capitol.

“This email, for example, was an alert that the Secret Service received on December 24th, with the heading, “Armed and ready, Mr. President”. According to the intelligence, multiple users online were targeting members of Congress, instructing others to “march into the chambers” on January 6th and “make sure they know who to fear.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also detailed how Trump knew his days in office were numbered and called for the removal of US troops from key combat zones, including Somalia and Afghanistan. Top Pentagon officials judged that decision irrational and did not carry out the intent of Trump’s memo.

“He disregarded concerns about the consequences for fragile governments on the front lines of the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaida terrorists. Knowing he was leaving office, he acted immediately and signed this order on November 11th, which would have required the immediate withdrawal of troops from Somalia and Afghanistan. All to be complete before the Biden inauguration on January 20th.”

The committees final report is expected the first days of December, in part due to the deadline of the 117th Congress ending on January 1. Their report is due 30 days before the end of this session.

It is unclear if the committee will hold more hearings after the election or if the committee will call for any criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing the Senate version of the updated electoral count act, originally drafted by Sen. Susan Collins (D-Me.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the...
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by...
Over half of US experiencing drought conditions