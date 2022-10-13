WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are being uncovered on the Tuesday afternoon Country Kwik Stop murder in Saucier.

A deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of the murder after being informed by dispatch of gunshots at the gas station. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a Black male, identified as 36-year-old Jeneation Lewis, dead at the scene due to two gunshot wounds to the head.

The deputy then spoke with an employee at the store who witnessed the event unfold. The witness said they watched a red SUV pull behind the gas station and saw a slim, white male, later identified as 47-year-old John William Anderson, walk from behind the store towards Lewis’ white Chevy Impala parked at a gas pump.

The witness then recalls hearing Anderson fire off two shots into the Impala, which struck and killed Lewis. Anderson then pulled a Walmart bag off of his hand, looked around, then retreated to the back of the store to his SUV. He then fled the scene

A search warrant for Lewis’ phone was obtained by investigators. The phone search revealed that Lewis had been exchanging texts with a number saved as “Jhn,” the end of the conversation revealing plans to meet at the gas station. Officials contacted C-Spire and discovered the number was in fact registered to Anderson. Investigators were also able to learn his address through this conversation.

Just before 10:30 p.m. that night, a SWAT team was dispatched to Anderson’s home at 18068 Dedeaux Clan Road in Gulfport. Anderson removed from the home with no issue, taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anderson is currently being held without bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

Latest News

CenterStage Biloxi's production of “Little Shop of Horrors” features Aaron Lind as Seymour....
CenterStage Biloxi presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little...
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
The gruesome musical is about a man-eating plant has been around for 45 years.
BACKSTAGE: Center Stage opens production of Little Shop of Horrors tonight
If you've been watching us you've seen us talk about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program....
Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program