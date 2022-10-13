Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are being uncovered on the Tuesday afternoon Country Kwik Stop murder in Saucier.

A deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of the murder after being informed by dispatch of gunshots at the gas station. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a Black male, identified as 36-year-old Jeneation Lewis, dead at the scene due to two gunshot wounds to the head.

The deputy then spoke with an employee at the store who witnessed the event unfold. The witness said they watched a red SUV pull behind the gas station and saw a slim, white male, later identified as 47-year-old John William Anderson, walk from behind the store towards Lewis’ white Chevy Impala parked at a gas pump.

The witness then recalls hearing Anderson fire off two shots into the Impala, which struck and killed Lewis. Anderson then pulled a Walmart bag off of his hand, looked around, then retreated to the back of the store to his SUV. He then fled the scene

A search warrant for Lewis’ phone was obtained by investigators. The phone search revealed that Lewis had been exchanging texts with a number saved as “Jhn,” the end of the conversation revealing plans to meet at the gas station. Officials contacted C-Spire and discovered the number was in fact registered to Anderson. Investigators were also able to learn his address through this conversation.

Just before 10:30 p.m. that night, a SWAT team was dispatched to Anderson’s home at 18068 Dedeaux Clan Road in Gulfport. Anderson removed from the home with no issue, taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anderson is currently being held without bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.