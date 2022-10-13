Here’s why you may hear choppers flying at night this month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Military training exercises are now underway along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that means you may hear some strange noises at night.

Tuesday night, WLOX News received several reports from viewers asking why helicopters were flying over their neighborhoods. One viewer mentioned hearing the choppers over the Gulf Hills neighborhood of St. Martin.

The exercises are based out of the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport. According to officials, training will take place until Nov. 15.

“The public should expect to see more military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft training in and around the local area along with increased noise from rotary wing aircraft during evening hours. The public is asked to maintain a safe distance when in the presence of military equipment,” officials added.

Noise from military training is nothing new along the coast, but it can always be worrisome to hear, especially for those not living near a base. Again, this training is expected to last through Nov. 15.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.