CenterStage Biloxi presents “Little Shop of Horrors”

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - CenterStage Biloxi opens its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” just in time for the Halloween season. This gleefully gruesome musical about a man-eating plant has captured the hearts of theater-goers for 45 years.

The setting for the play is Mushnik’s Flower Shop in a seedy part of town. And at the center of the story are shop assistant Seymour, played by Aaron Lind, and an unusual plant Seymour hopes will bring him fame and fortune.

But the plant isn’t Seymour’s only interest. The shy and awkward Seymour has a crush on co-worker, Audrey, played by Angela Liberto Shavers.

“It’s kind of a cat and mouse thing. I’m very ditzy, but feel like I’m really the smartest girl in the show,” Shavers said.

Seymour names the plant Audrey II in honor of his crush. But while romance is blooming, the plant is not. That is, until Seymour discovers what makes it grow. It turns out the carnivorous plant depends on human blood and flesh to survive. And that’s where the story takes a gruesome turn.

Sinister side bars and characters help keep the plant alive, including Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

After playing the role of Seymour twice, more than 20 years ago, David Delk is exploring new territory as the sadistic, leather-clad dentist.

“It’s like I’ve matured as an actor.... and I’m creating this fun character,” Delk said.

There are plenty of twists and turns in this doo wop musical. It’s a show that has kept audiences entertained for more than four decades.

And then there’s the man eating plant that has yet to reveal itself.

“It has an alien plant in it. I mean, how many musicals have that? And Tim Baker is making this wonderful plant. We’ve been painting leaves and warts for months!”

Don’t miss “Little Shop of Horrors” now through October 23, 2022 at CenterStage Biloxi. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at CenterStageBiloxi.org Wednesday through Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. On Sundays, doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the matinees starting at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.