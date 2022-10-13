3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.
State Police say three officers have been shot.
There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.
Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.
