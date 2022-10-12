WLOX Careers
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif.

LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.

Officers found the body while responding to a report of a deceased person at an empty house on Lindsey Avenue around on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The coroner estimates the time of death to be six months up to a year ago.

On Friday, Oct. 7, police arrested 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller), of Laurel, and charged her with one count of murder.

Watts had her initial appearance in the Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, Oct. 9, where her bond was set at $750,000.

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.(Jones County Fire Council)

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

The exact cause of Shanice’s death can not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

