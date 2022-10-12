Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.

One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. at 1413 31st Avenue. The fire department received a report of a fire around 12:36 a.m., and showed up on scene within five minutes to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. Crews immediately deployed hand lines for fire extinguishment, Chief Kelley said.

After putting out the fire and searching the camper, they found one male victim, identified as Daniel, on a bed. An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine the official cause of death.

This fire is under investigation by the Gulfport Fire Department, Gulfport Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

