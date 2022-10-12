WLOX Careers
Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC

Just as in years past, the Joint International Combat Exercise brings together units from...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People living near the Combat Readiness Training Center might notice some increased activity around the base.

According to officials, training will take place until Nov. 15.

“The public should expect to see more military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft training in and around the local area along with increased noise from rotary wing aircraft during evening hours. The public is asked to maintain a safe distance when in the presence of military equipment,” officials added.

