Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Saucier has been identified, and his nephew is behind bars.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a single gunshot wound. His nephew, Timothy Bullock, is in custody and being charged with his uncle’s murder, Switzer says.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Frank Ladner Road near Michell Road Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed they took the suspect into custody shortly after the shooting.

