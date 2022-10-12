WLOX Careers
Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit

More than 400 students from across the state attended the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit.
More than 400 students from across the state attended the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday.

More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference.

“We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain point, you know, and we need our young leaders to come in and be able to take the baton and lead in Mississippi.”

The summit took place inside the Immersive Media Performing Arts Center.

Throughout the day, students heard from guest speakers like Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Olympic Medalist Brittney Reese and interim President of the University of Southern Mississippi Joe Paul.

“I believe that students from very ordinary backgrounds with the right education, with the right mentoring and with the right self-confidence can go on to do extraordinary things,” Paul said.

The presentations were followed by a college fair, and lunch was catered by Chick-fil-a.

