WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Officer, suspect shot near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville

(MGN)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement officer has been shot, and a suspect, believed to have been involved in a separate shooting, has also been shot. It happened near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. His condition is unknown. The status of the officer is not clear at this time.

Washington County Sheriff Milton M. Gaston is on the scene, but he said he could give any details because it was an active scene.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport
According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Traffic was slow, but moving during Cruisin' the Coast on Saturday.
Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

Latest News

Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season
Flu
Medical experts expecting severe flu season
Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group...
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st.
Health officials warn of higher chance to catch the flu