On and off rain today

On and off showers and storms today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
For many of us, we’ve picked up some much needed rain! On and off showers and storms are expected this afternoon, and some of these storms could have heavy rain. There’s also a low, but not zero, risk for gusty winds and hail. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset, but a cold front will bring a few more showers and storms early Thursday morning. After the front passes, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by the sunrise. Thursday afternoon will be dry, but we’ll warm up in the 80s. Friday morning will be much cooler with temperatures in the 50s. The humidity will be lower on Friday and Saturday. We’ll still warm up into the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Karl is in the Southwest Gulf, and it won’t move around much this week. Eventually it will move over Mexico by the weekend. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi at this time.

Latest News

Wednesday’s Forecast
Tracking rain showers this morning. Keep your raincoats nearby for on & off downpours today.
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast
Fog possible this morning. On and off rain showers will be likely in and near South Mississippi...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Mild and muggy tonight. Rain likely tomorrow.