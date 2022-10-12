WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.

The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending.

The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn’t sufficiently consider whether the clinic’s suit would succeed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South...
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog