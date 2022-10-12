WLOX Careers
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own property to make it look like a political attack. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WCCO) - A Minnesota man admitted Tuesday to vandalizing his own property to make it look like a politically motivated crime.

Two years ago, Denis Vladimirovich Molla told police someone set his camper on fire because it had a “Trump 2020″ flag on it.

Molla admitted he also spray-painted “BLM” and “Biden 2020″ on his garage door.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors.

According to the agreement, he filed multiple claims to his insurance company and collected money from GoFundMe donors.

Between the two, Molla fraudulently collected about $78,000.

His defense attorney said he made a mistake he sincerely regrets.

Federal guidelines call for Molla to spend 51 months in prison, plus pay a fine and restitution.

A judge released him on his own recognizance Tuesday pending a sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

