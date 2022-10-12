Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There was fun stuff at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies for members of the Mississippi House agricultural committee.

However, then there was some tough talk about the damage freshwater diversion, which carries contaminants of all kinds, can do to marine life and everything else that comes with it.

“If a dump truck came in at 4 o’clock in the morning, it’s garbage on your front door, what would you do?” IMMS director Moby Solangi said as he addressed the crowd.

One of the biggest objectors to the practice is Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, particularly with two new Mississippi River diversion projects under consideration by Louisiana.

He was brutally honest about what has happened in the past.

“When we opened the spillway in 2019, that destroyed your fisheries. We killed more dolphins during the BP oil spill,” he said to the group.

“We’ve been sold a bill of goods that this is going to save all, save the Coast,” he added afterward. “Well, it’s not the same river. It’s not a freshwater diversion. It is a polluted water diversion that we know kills everything.”

Nungesser said he had to come to Mississippi to learn research by IMMS about the potential damage.

“I didn’t know the negative effects it will have on the seafood industry until I came over here and learned about the St. Andrews study done by the Marine Mammal Commission because they don’t want you to know that in Louisiana,” he said.

The presentation made an impact on committee chairman Bill Pigot.

“It seems to be a lack of foresight in a lot of the decisions that are being made that will affect our future generations in this area of the country,” he said. “And it’s very troubling.”

