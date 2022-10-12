IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a sad day for sea turtle lovers.

The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable.

In the end, 132 eggs were uncovered, most were unfertilized.

“One thing we did notice as we were pulling these eggs out was that there was a lot of standing water at the bottom,” said Theresa Madrigal, IMMS stranding coordinator. “And that likely contributed to this nest not being successful.”

The nest was discovered in August. At the time, experts believed the eggs would hatch by the end of September.

Even though it failed, researchers can still learn a lot by looking at the stage of development.

“That will help us to determine at what point something went wrong with this nest and can help contribute to determining things that may need to be fixed for future nests,” Madrigal said.

It’s a sad end, yes, but the news for the general health of sea turtles is good.

“We have been involved with monitoring some sea turtle nests in other areas in Mississippi,” Madrigal said. “In particular, this past summer we helped monitor out on Ship Island, where we did have five nests.”

Three of them were successful, and one of them was for the crown jewel: the endangered Kemp’s ridley.

“Kemp’s ridleys typically nest only in south Texas and Mexico, so seeing a turtle that doesn’t normally nest in this area is something that’s every exciting and something that we’re going to be looking very closely at,” she said.

Madrigal added that the public support shown about this particular nest is also exciting.

“It’s been great to see the public interest in this nest,” she said. “We’re sad that it was not successful, but we really want to engage the public and to keep a lookout because with this turtle nesting here, there’s potential that in future years we’re going to see more of this.”

There will be genetic testing as well to determine species of the Pass Christian nest, but Madrigal said indications are that this was the nest of a Loggerhead turtle.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.