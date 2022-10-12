WLOX Careers
Harrison Co. deputies investigating murder off Hwy 53

Sheriff Troy Peterson says someone was killed on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road...
Sheriff Troy Peterson says someone was killed on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road Tuesday evening.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Tuesday’s second murder.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says someone was killed on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road Tuesday evening. He tells us the suspect is in custody.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but we will update this story with more information once we receive it.

