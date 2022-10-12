Harrison Co. deputies investigating murder off Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Tuesday’s second murder.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says someone was killed on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road Tuesday evening. He tells us the suspect is in custody.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but we will update this story with more information once we receive it.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.