Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Online threats against an officer are also coming to light.

While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.

It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting of Jaheim McMillan. The teen was shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.

In a press conference, Police Chief Adam Cooper addressed the public about the moments leading up to the fatal incident.

“One of the officers observed McMillan who was armed. The officer gave orders to McMillan to stop and drop his weapon. McMillan did not comply. McMillan turned his body and weapon toward the officer. The officer fired at McMillan,” Cooper said.

McMillan was later taken off life support in a Mobile hospital.

Chief Cooper requested MBI to take over the entirety of the investigation from the charges of aggravated assault to the officer-involved shooting.

This includes evidence, radio/traffic 911 calls, dispatch, dashboard and body cam footage.

Cooper also addressed threats made to an officer wrongfully accused for shooting McMillan.

“He has nothing to do with this. In fact he was out of state when this occurred,” Cooper said.

“We’re calling for our public safety commissioner for the state of Mississippi to release the video in a timely manner so it can bring some closure of the situation of the investigation,” said State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III.

As protesters rally in front of the Gulfport Police Department, Hulum is calling for peace as the community is still shaken over the teen’s death.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that this family gets the answers and law enforcement gets the answers out to the public so we can move forward and try to rebuild from this tragedy because tragedies like this could add more to the hearts and minds not just to public trust but the people,” Hulum said.

WLOX News learned family and friends of McMillan held a meeting with representatives of the NAACP. We were not to allowed to enter the meeting or receive details at this time.

“This is a very tragic and horrible situation that should have never took place. But, it’s here on our door step an we have to deal with it,” Hulum said.

