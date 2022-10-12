WLOX Careers
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder.

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim was 36-year-old Jeneation Lewis, who died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to the gas station after a report of a shooting. They found Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car by the gas pump, and investigations pointed toward Anderson as the suspect.

Investigators found Anderson at his house. Harrison County SWAT Team took Anderson into custody without incident and took him to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

