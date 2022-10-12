Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday.

It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2.

“What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to renew their identification,” airport Executive Director Clay Williams said.

The new DPS bureau provides another location for coastal residents to renew their driver’s license.

To use the service, you must book an appointment online or have a boarding pass or flight reservation.

Gulfport-Biloxi is the first airport in the state to open a DPS office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.