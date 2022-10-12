WLOX Careers
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau


The new driver services area is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday.

It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2.

“What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to renew their identification,” airport Executive Director Clay Williams said.

The new DPS bureau provides another location for coastal residents to renew their driver’s license.

To use the service, you must book an appointment online or have a boarding pass or flight reservation.

Gulfport-Biloxi is the first airport in the state to open a DPS office.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

