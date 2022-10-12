WLOX Careers
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows...
This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Rene Parker. Parker, accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own, went on trial for capital murder, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.(Bi-State Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby.

The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

