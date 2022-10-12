WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday.

“We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across the state to provide the resources the schools need to train the students,” Jenifer Hopping of the American Heart Association said.

In 2014, legislation was passed in Mississippi that requires all high school students to receive CPR training in order to graduate.

With the help of CPR training kits, students can be taught CPR, AED, and choking relief skills in just one 30-minute course.

“Seventy percent of cardiac arrests happen in the home and not in the hospital, so you need somebody right there next to the victim who is able to provide this life-saving treatment and help with that basic chain of survival,” Christy McGregor of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance said.

According to the American Heart Association, “more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and fewer than half of these people receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. But immediate CPR could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.”

For more information on CPR Training Sessions in Mississippi, contact the Metro Jackson American Heart Association at 601-321-1216.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

Latest News

After some showers yesterday & earlier today, a cool front is on the way to clear us out and...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
A.M. showers & t-storms possible. Then, clearer & drier by this afternoon. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Now, he’s retiring to focus on his health.
Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant
When will the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations release body cam video of last week's deadly...
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Marijuana
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy