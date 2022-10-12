Camper trailer fire in Downtown Gulfport leaves one dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and 30th Avenue. He tells us the trailer was right next to a house on 31st Avenue.

We don’t yet have an identity on the victim.

