Camper trailer fire in Downtown Gulfport leaves one dead

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and...
Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and 30th Avenue.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and 30th Avenue. He tells us the trailer was right next to a house on 31st Avenue.

We don’t yet have an identity on the victim.

