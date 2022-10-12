Buddy Sports hosts ‘Fishing with Buddies’ event

WLOX Careers
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosted a Fishing with Buddies event in Pass Christian.

Around 30 kids and adults with special needs participated in a fishing event that took place at the harbor.

“So many of the kids have never been able to fish before. Not only have they never fished, but they’ve never been on a boat, so it gives them an entirely different perspective and a good quality of life,” Keith Clark, treasurer of the organization, said.

The organization is known for providing recreational sports and leisure opportunities for youths and adults with special needs.

With the help of charter boat captains and Shaggy’s, they were able to provide an unforgettable experience for participants.

“Twenty-five charter boat captains volunteered their time and boats to see those kids smile,” Clark said.

The organization hosts kickball games every Wednesday night at the Gulfport Sportsplex. For more information you can visit their website.

