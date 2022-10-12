WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing.

The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state Court of Special Appeals issued Wednesday’s order — a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals to halt the case and suspend the deadline set by Phinn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a...
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Latest News

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
The new driver services area is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2.
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
More than 400 students from across the state attended the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit.
Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit