22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 22-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000 women at an Ohio university.

Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in July 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, Genco is a self-identified incel, short for involuntary celibate. The online community of incels is made up of men who harbor anger toward all women and think they “unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention.”

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Genco had profiles on popular incel websites and made hundreds of posts from July 2019 to March 2020, Parker said.

In one post, Genco described spraying women and couples with orange juice in a water gun. He referred to women as “foids,” short for “femoids,” which are common incel terms for women.

When he first began posting on the websites, Genco was attending Army Basic Training in Georgia. He was discharged for entry-level performance and conduct in December 2019.

A month after being discharged, Genco scouted out a university in Ohio on Jan. 15, 2020, in preparation for a mass shooting, Parker said. Officials did not clarify which university it was.

The same day, Parker said, Genco searched online for topics that included “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

Deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Genco’s home in March 2020 for a domestic issue between him and his mother. According to Det. Vinny Antinore, that’s when deputies noticed weapons and body armor “that just looked out of place” and prompted a further investigation.

In all, deputies found a firearm with a bump stock attached, a modified Glock-style 9mm semi-automatic pistol, several loaded magazines, body armor and ammunition boxes. As part of his plea, Genco admitted that he possessed both firearms in furtherance of his plot.

Investigators also found Genco’s manifesto, in which he wrote about killing women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge.”

The investigation revealed that when he wrote his manifesto, he searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio.

Genco also wrote that he believed his “extremely empowering action” of killing women would compare to that of Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 more at a California sorority house in 2014. Prior to his mass attack, Rodger also used a water gun to shoot orange juice at a group of college students.

Law enforcement found another note from Genco that said he hoped to kill 3,000 women.

In January 2020, Genco wrote a document entitled “isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.” Genco signed the document, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

FBI Cincinnati Special Agent J. William Rivers said thankfully, law enforcement partners working closely together prevented a deadly killing spree targeting women.

“Genco’s hate-filled beliefs and actions were extremely dangerous and could have resulted in irreparable harm to our community and many precious lives,” Rivers said. “We urge the public to report concerning behavior to the FBI and local police to help prevent future violence.”

The charge of attempting to commit a hate crime, to which Genco pleaded guilty, is punishable by life in prison.

