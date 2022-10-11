Tuesday’s Forecast

Nice and mostly sunny again today. This morning starts off cool with many temperatures in the 50s with a few spots as cool as the upper 40s and a few spots as mild as the lower 60s. This afternoon’s high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for most of South Mississippi. We may finally break out the umbrellas tomorrow when it’ll be noticeably muggier with scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.