WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.(Source: Courtesy Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.(Source: Courtesy of Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Traffic was slow, but moving during Cruisin' the Coast on Saturday.
Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

Latest News

A regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting discusses a dynamite truck...
Injuries in dynamite truck explosion, company official says
A growing number of retailers are offering deals this holiday without calling them Columbus Day...
Holiday deals are getting early start
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
Missiles hit Ukrainian city; alarms elsewhere keep up fear
Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and now allies are crafting a...
US, allies crafting response to Russia's assault against Ukraine