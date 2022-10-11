St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD.

Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.

Gautier Police received a report around 1:50 p.m. of an unresponsive man in the front yard of a house. When they arrived, they found Griffin with what looked like a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Stallworth’s brother, 20-year-old Nazarrion Delontea Stallworth, is also wanted in connection to the murder. Investigators are in the process of following up on leads to determine who all was involved and the events that led up to the shooting.

“I would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the D’Iberville Police Department for their assistance with the investigation and the hard work of the Gautier Police Department detectives,” Chief David Bever said.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.