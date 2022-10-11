WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Searching for answers, protesters rally for justice after 15-year-old shot by police

Residents are asking for body cam footage and surveillance video of the Family Dollar store to be released.
Residents are asking for body cam footage and surveillance video of the Family Dollar store to be released.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Gulfport are demanding answers for 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was shot and killed by Gulfport Police.

Some citizens said they need to see the video.

“Nobody wants to be out here. We don’t want to be out here and but if we don’t, who will?” said event organizer Marquell Bridges.

Gulf Coast residents lined the front of the Gulfport Police Department with one request.

“Just release the information. Release the footage,” said event organizer Jojo Virgil.

“We don’t want to guess,” Bridges said. “We don’t want to put any false accusations on the police department. Just show us and no one has to wonder what happened.”

Signs were labeled with phrases like “Justice for Jaheim,” “No Justice No Peace,” and “Release the video.”

These protesters aren’t the only ones waiting for information into the incident.

We are, too.

WLOX News has filed a public records request with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The request was denied because this is still an ongoing investigation.

“To take a loss like this in the community, it’s really hard. To hear a mother grieve like she did yesterday, I can’t even out it into words,” Virgil said.

Family and friends of McMillan said they will continue their fight.

Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims

“He was a really nice kid. He was real sweet. He just wanted to live and have fun,” said family friend Ivory Brown.

“All we want is clarification. That’s all we’re asking for,” said resident Stan Moore.

WLOX News will release information as it becomes available.

Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers

Latest News

Climb CDC staff is getting ready to recruit for their new program in Picayune.
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport