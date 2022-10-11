WLOX Careers
Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier

Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead.

Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road.

Peterson also said authorities do have a suspect in custody.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer also told WLOX he was responding to the scene.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

