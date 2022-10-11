WLOX Careers
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims

The mother of one of the teenagers facing charges tells us neither her son nor Jaheim had a gun at all.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”

Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old was shot in the head after an officer engaged an armed suspect.

“I said, ‘So why did they say Jaheim had a gun?’” Spivery said. “He was like, ‘Mama, Jaheim did not have a gun,’ and the phone clicked.”

Spivery’s son is currently being held at the Harrison County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, charged as an adult.

“I cannot see my son,” Spivery said. “I don’t know when I am going to see him again or talk to him again. A $500,000 bond. We don’t have the money like that.”

Katrina Campbell is the mother of another one of the teens arrested.

“They haven’t given any evidence to say that these kids had weapons,” Campbell said.

McMillan died Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Courthouse Pier for a balloon release.

“We won’t see my nephew anymore,” said McMillan’s aunt. “That was the last time I got to hold my nephew’s hand and it was on his death bed.”

“I’m so glad that all of y’all came out to support my grandson,” added McMillan’s grandmother.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

